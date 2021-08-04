Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,207 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

