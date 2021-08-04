Joshua L. Glover Sells 5,690 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCNO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,038. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

