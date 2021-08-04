Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.