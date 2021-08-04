JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76. JOYY has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JOYY by 24.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.