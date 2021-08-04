JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of JOYY worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

