JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $573.06

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.06 ($7.49) and traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.73). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 648 ($8.47), with a volume of 184,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 573.06. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.