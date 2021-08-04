JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.41.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.