JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.80. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.