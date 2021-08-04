JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.80. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

