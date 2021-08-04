JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €54.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.33 ($113.33).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €45.92 ($54.02) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a fifty-two week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

