JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 190

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.83 ($1.70).

Shares of LON SNR traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.10 ($2.21). 570,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,397. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

