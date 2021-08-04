JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 546,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $460.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

