JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.91. 413,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

