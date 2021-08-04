JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $172,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 323,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 97,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 69,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 472,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $459.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

