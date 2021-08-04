JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

LLY traded up $8.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,438,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

