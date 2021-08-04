JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMERF remained flat at $$36.69 during trading on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

