JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KMERF remained flat at $$36.69 during trading on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
