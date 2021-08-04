JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

