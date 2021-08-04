JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.97. 3,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,904. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.95. argenx has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

