JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WRDEF stock remained flat at $$17.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

