JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WRDEF stock remained flat at $$17.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25.
Wereldhave Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.