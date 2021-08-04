Juggernaut Reaches One Day Volume of $943,028.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $25.72 million and $943,028.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

