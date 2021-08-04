Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,339. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 159,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,464,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.