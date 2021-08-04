Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $2.02 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.42 or 1.00178844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00845476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

