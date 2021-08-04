Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JUSHF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 295,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,932. Jushi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

