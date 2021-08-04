Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £111 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £111 ($145.02) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.28 ($131.01).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,245 ($81.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,402.71. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

