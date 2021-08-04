JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $6.18 on Top Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $317.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00015569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

