K21 (K21) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $1.94 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,153,964 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.