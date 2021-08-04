Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 8.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $262.42. 31,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $170.42 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.