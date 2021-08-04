KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421,919 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 967,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 333,630 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

