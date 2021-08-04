KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 11,740 shares trading hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 840.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
