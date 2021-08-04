KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 11,740 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 840.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

