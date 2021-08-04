Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $6.06

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00015266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $425.21 million and approximately $148.07 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033709 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00257895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.85 or 0.02584400 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,546,658 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.