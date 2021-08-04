Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $86.05 or 0.00223577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

