Keep4r 24-Hour Volume Reaches $292,500.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $417,337.08 and $292,500.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00012591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars.

