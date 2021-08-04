Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $22.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 287 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $878.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.