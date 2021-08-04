Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $22.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 287 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $878.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.91.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
