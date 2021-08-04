Kemacoin (KEMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $9,589.02 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017160 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001449 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.