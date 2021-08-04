Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $206,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,149,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.