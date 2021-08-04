Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 5.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

