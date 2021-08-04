Kempner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,355 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 985,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 202,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 1,585,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.