Kempner Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 3.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.10. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

