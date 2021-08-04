Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

