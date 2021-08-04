KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

