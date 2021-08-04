KeyCorp Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $190.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $5,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.