KeyCorp Comments on Edison International’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

