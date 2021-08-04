KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03.

MDC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

