KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,564. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

