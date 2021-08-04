KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $384.96 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teleflex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

