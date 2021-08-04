KeyCorp Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

