KeyCorp Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $87.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

