KeyFi Price Tops $0.48 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2,747.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00833475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,514 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

