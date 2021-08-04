Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded down GBX 132.02 ($1.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,797.98 ($36.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,163. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,990.69 ($26.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,597.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

