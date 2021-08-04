KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 743 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.75. 979,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

