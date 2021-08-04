Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KFRC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 146,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. Kforce has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

